PDS Announces 50th Anniversary

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS®, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is thrilled to announce that April 15th, 2024, marks our 50th anniversary!



Since our inception in 1974, we have been dedicated to providing exceptional service and solutions to meet our customers’ HCM needs.

This milestone would not have been possible without the trust and support of our staff and customers whose partnership and feedback have been instrumental in shaping our journey and driving us towards excellence.

All of us at PDS look forward to many more years of teamwork and success!

“Our anniversary serves as a reminder of our decades-long commitment to our customers and industry and serving their needs. We’ve been through many generations of technological change in addition to the advancements in the HR and Payroll software industry. We wouldn’t be here without the dedication of our loyal staff and customers.” said Steve Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President at PDS.

“Thank you to our amazing staff, who have been the foundation that has made PDS a successful 50-year-old firm! Thank you to our customers for inspiring and supporting us all these years. Without your partnership, our journey would never have been so mutually rewarding. Thank you for being part of the PDS family!” said Pat Palmer, President, and CEO at PDS.

About PDS

PDS is a leading provider of HCM systems offering a core suite of recruiting, onboarding, human resource, benefits, payroll, and time and attendance software throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. PDS’ Vista suite enables organizations to minimize the time invested in administrative HCM and payroll activities by streamlining and automating those processes and facilitating strategic decision-making capabilities. PDS’ full-time support and implementation professionals have deep product knowledge and years of experience implementing customers in a variety of businesses.

Founded in 1974, PDS is a privately held company headquartered in Blue Bell, Pa. For more information on PDS or PDS’ Vista solution and services visit www.pdssoftware.com.

PDS and the PDS logo are registered trademarks and Vista is a trademark of Personnel Data Systems, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Learn more about Vista product capabilities in our Vista Highlights info sheet and in this brief product overview video.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959d1ba9-0a5a-4719-a098-012f0b576aaa

Contact:

Holliday Palmer

1-800-243-8737

hpalmer@pdssoftware.com