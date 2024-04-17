Tai Ji Men Hosts Concert of Gratitude and Blessings

Tai Ji Men presents a powerful martial arts performance, drawing from over six thousand years of cultural heritage and wisdom. It inspires individuals to discover their inner conscience, fostering the courage to conquer challenges.(AP Images)

Tai Ji Men presents the Fire Phoenix Dance, igniting the spark of hope within people’s hearts, empowering them to rise above challenges and rejuvenate with newfound vigor.(AP Images)

Tai Ji Men members dressed in angel costumes convey the message that everyone is a child from Heaven, encouraging people to harness the power of their conscience, surmount obstacles, and contribute to a harmonious world through acts of kindness and virtue. (AP Images)

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, right, receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his late wife, Madam Yu, Mei-Jung, the co-founder of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy, for the Academy’s contributing 610,000 hours of service to the US. (AP Images)