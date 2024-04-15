F&G Commission meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m. MDT on April 17

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. MDT via conference call. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office in Boise or any regional Fish and Game office to listen in.
There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.
The Commission is scheduled to set the 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons.
