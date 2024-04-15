Efficacy of a feed additive consisting of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DBVPG 48 SF (BioCell®) for ruminants (Mazzoleni S.p.A.)

Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety and efficacy of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DBVPG 48 SF (BioCell®) as a zootechnical feed additive for horses, pigs and ruminants. In a previous opinion, the Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) concluded that the additive has the potential to be efficacious at the proposed conditions of use for horses, dairy ruminants and all pigs. However, the Panel was not in the position to conclude on the efficacy of BioCell® for calves, and, consequently, for other ruminants for fattening or rearing. The applicant provided three additional efficacy trials in veal calves to support the efficacy of BioCell® for ruminants for fattening or rearing. The three studies showed positive effects of the supplementation with the additive at 1.7 × 109 colony forming unit (CFU)/kg complete feed on the performance of veal calves. Considering the previously submitted studies in dairy cows and the new submitted trials, the FEEDAP Panel concluded that the additive has the potential to be efficacious for all ruminants at the proposed condition of use: 4.0 × 108 CFU/kg complete feed for dairy ruminants and 4.0 × 109 CFU/kg complete feed for ruminants for fattening and rearing.