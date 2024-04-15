Submit Release
Second update of the EU database of processing factors for pesticide residues

The EU database of processing factors for pesticide residues has been set up in 2018, first updated in 2022 and now updated for a second time. The extended version contains 2,651 studies, 17,937 individual and 4,229 median processing factors, all evaluated according to up‐to‐date residue definitions and storage stability information. The studies were either provided to EFSA in the MRL setting procedures, during the renewal of approval of active substances or were available to Member States in the framework of other regulatory procedures. All studies have been thoroughly (re‐)evaluated with respect to the well‐proven set of quality criteria already applied in the EU database. Processing factors were derived, and their reliability judged. Further representative processes such as baking of apples, production of apple flakes, canning of sweet corn, production of semolina and some further cooking processes have been described. All supporting documents have been updated.

