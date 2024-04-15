Local elections 2024: District, borough and unitary councils

Where are elections taking place?

Scheduled elections are being held in 107 of England’s 317 councils on Thursday 2 May. All seats will be contested in:

Four unitary authorities

Three metropolitan boroughs

20 district councils

A third of seats will be contested in:

14 unitary authorities

28 metropolitan boroughs

34 district councils

Half of the seats will be contested in four district councils.

One local authority mayoral election will take place, in Salford, Greater Manchester (this is distinct from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority mayoral election taking place on the same day). This election will take place under the first past the post electoral system, following the implementation of the Elections Act 2022.

There are also an estimated 48 council by-elections taking place on the same day.

Who controls the councils up for election?

Of the 107 councils holding elections, 73 have a single-party majority:

45 are Labour-run

18 are Conservative-run

10 are Liberal Democrat-run

The remaining 34 are under no overall control. In these cases either a minority administration or a coalition of several parties runs the council. Of these 34 councils:

Seven have Labour leaders

Eight have Conservative leaders

Ten have Liberal Democrat leaders

One has a Green leader

Nine are led by other parties.

In nine cases, the party with the most seats does not lead the council.



How many seats are being contested in England?

A total of 5,285 council seats are being contested in the 107 scheduled council elections and 48 by-elections being held on the same day. 24 Bobbi Westerman, What’s up for election in 2024?, democracy club, 11 March 2024, retrieved 10 April 2024, https://democracyclub.org.uk/blog/2024/03/11/whats-up-for-election-in-2024/

Unlike in the other three UK nations, not all council elections in England take place in the same year. Two thirds of councils elect all their councillors every four years (67%), just under a third elect councillors by thirds three years out of every four (31%), and a far smaller number elect their councillors by halves every two years (2%).

In 2024, one third of the total number (16,181) of council seats in England are being contested.

In England, councillors are elected on four-year terms to single or multi-member wards using the first past the post electoral system.

What is the current state of the parties at local government level?

After the May 2023 local elections, the Conservative Party held 33% of all council seats in England, down seven percentage points from 2022. The Labour Party held 35%, up 4% from the previous year, and the Liberal Democrats 18%, up 3% from the previous year. Labour became the party with the largest share of council seats in England for the first time since 2002.

What is the current state of the parties at local government level?

After the May 2023 local elections, the Conservative Party held 33% of all council seats in England, down seven percentage points from 2022. The Labour Party held 35%, up 4% from the previous year, and the Liberal Democrats 18%, up 3% from the previous year. Labour became the party with the largest share of council seats in England for the first time since 2002. 25 Edmund Tetteh, ‘Councillors and Council Control: 1979:2009’, House of Commons library, 6 April 2010, retrieved 12 April 2024, https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN05376/SN05376.pdf

Following those elections, the Conservative Party controlled 70 of councils (22%), down 56 from the 126 they had held in 2022. The Labour Party controlled 99 councils (32%) and the Liberal Democrats 37 (12%). Councillors from other parties and independents controlled four councils. The remaining 103 councils were under no overall control.