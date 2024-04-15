Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 15-19, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

April 15-19, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 15

9 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission staff

Location: Virtual meeting

10:15 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations

Location: Governor’s Office

10:50 a.m. Employee of the month photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

11:45 a.m. Interview with Jonathan Martin, Bohemian Studios

Location: Gold Room

12:15 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor of communications

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, April 16

2 p.m. Attend TED Talk rehearsal

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada

4 p.m. Meet with Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada

Wednesday, April 17

11:15 a.m. Deliver TED Talk

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada

Thursday, April 18

No public meetings

Friday, April 19

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

April 15-19, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, April 15

11 a.m. High School Service Initiative briefing

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee Chairman Julius Murray

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, April 16

11 a.m. Meet with Uintah and Duchesne county sheriffs

Location: Vernal City Public Safety Building, Vernal

1 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee

Location: Hideout Steakhouse, Myton

Wednesday, April 17

11 a.m. Keynote at Automation Day

Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan

2 p.m. Visit Cache County Clerk’s office

Location: Cache County Administration Building, Logan

Thursday, April 18

9:30 a.m. Speak at LIFE Utah Women First Responders Retreat

Location: 1000 Ability Way, Park City

11 a.m. Meet with CISA Regional Director Shawn Graff

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Update on water issues

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Executive Team Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, April 19

No public meetings

###