Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for April 15-19, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 15-19, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 15
9 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission staff
Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations
Location: Governor’s Office
10:50 a.m. Employee of the month photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
11:45 a.m. Interview with Jonathan Martin, Bohemian Studios
Location: Gold Room
12:15 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor of communications
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 16
2 p.m. Attend TED Talk rehearsal
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada
4 p.m. Meet with Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada
Wednesday, April 17
11:15 a.m. Deliver TED Talk
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Canada
Thursday, April 18
No public meetings
Friday, April 19
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 15-19, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, April 15
11 a.m. High School Service Initiative briefing
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee Chairman Julius Murray
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, April 16
11 a.m. Meet with Uintah and Duchesne county sheriffs
Location: Vernal City Public Safety Building, Vernal
1 p.m. Meet with Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee
Location: Hideout Steakhouse, Myton
Wednesday, April 17
11 a.m. Keynote at Automation Day
Location: Bridgerland Technical College, Logan
2 p.m. Visit Cache County Clerk’s office
Location: Cache County Administration Building, Logan
Thursday, April 18
9:30 a.m. Speak at LIFE Utah Women First Responders Retreat
Location: 1000 Ability Way, Park City
11 a.m. Meet with CISA Regional Director Shawn Graff
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Update on water issues
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Executive Team Meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, April 19
No public meetings
