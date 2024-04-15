SNOWFLAKE INC. (NYSE: SNOW) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Snowflake Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the Class A common stock of Snowflake Inc. (“Snowflake” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNOW) between September 16, 2020 and March 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Snowflake Class A common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Snowflake Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering (“IPO”) that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; and (iii) as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all.

On March 2, 2022, Snowflake revealed that its product revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 was projected to be slashed to a range of 65% to 67%, far below the triple-digit growth and purportedly ongoing favorable business trends highlighted by Defendants during the Class Period. On an earnings call also held on March 2, 2022, Snowflake CFO, Defendant Michael P. Scarpelli, disclosed that Snowflake customers were consuming at a reduced rate, which he blamed on “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $40.67, or over 15%, to close at $224.02 per share on March 3, 2022.

