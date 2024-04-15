Biggest NFT Lending Protocol on Solana, Sharky, Announces Token Generation Event

Sharky Launches TGE - Top Solana NFT Lending Protocol Expands to Ordinals and RWA Post-Record Loans

New York City, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharky, the leading NFT lending protocol on Solana, has announced its upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for April 16th, 2024. This highly anticipated event marks a significant milestone for the platform as it prepares to expand its services beyond Solana to Ordinals and RWA, aiming to revolutionize the NFT lending landscape across multiple chains.



Since its inception, Sharky has emerged as the go-to platform for Solana NFT holders seeking liquidity. With an impressive track record, the platform has facilitated over 1.4 million loans, demonstrating its unparalleled capability to meet the growing demand for NFT-backed lending solutions.

Designed as a decentralized NFT lending protocol, Sharky empowers NFT holders to leverage their digital assets as collateral for loans, unlocking instant liquidity without the need to sell their valuable NFTs. What sets Sharky apart is its seamless integration with the Solana blockchain, enabling lightning-fast transactions and minimal fees, thereby providing users with a frictionless borrowing experience.

Commenting on the upcoming TGE, Sharky CEO Anton Vynogradenko said, "We are thrilled to announce our Token Generation Event as we embark on the next phase of Sharky's journey. Our mission has always been to democratize access to liquidity for NFT holders, and with the expansion to Ordinals and RWA, we are poised to make a lasting impact on the broader NFTFi ecosystem."

The TGE, scheduled for April 16th, 2024, will provide investors and enthusiasts with the opportunity to participate in Sharky's vision and be part of its continued growth. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the official Sharky website for more information on the TGE and how to participate.

Sharky is the leading NFT lending protocol on the Solana blockchain, providing users with a decentralized platform to borrow against their NFT holdings. With a focus on speed, security, and accessibility, Sharky aims to revolutionize the NFT lending landscape by offering innovative solutions for liquidity provision. For more information, visit https://sharky.fi/.

Robert Penington

