NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: KIND) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the Class A common stock of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (“Nextdoor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KIND) between July 6, 2021 and November 8, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired Nextdoor Class A common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Nextdoor’s financial results prior to the merger were inflated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which pulled forward demand for Nextdoor’s platform at the expense of future advertising revenue growth; (ii) rather than sustainable growth, the trend had begun reversing at the start of the Class Period; (iii) Nextdoor’s total addressable market was materially smaller than the 312 million households represented to investors; and (iv) by the start of the Class Period, Nextdoor’s most important market – the U.S. market – was already substantially saturated, impairing Nextdoor’s ability to monetize users and increase its revenue per weekly active user (“ARPU”).

On November 8, 2022, Nextdoor reported that its revenues during the quarter declined sequentially by $1 million to $54 million, and that its quarterly ARPU growth was decreasing by 12% compared to the prior year quarter.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.26 or 11%, to close at $2.06 per share on November 9, 2022.

