SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SHLS) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHLS) between May 17, 2022 and November 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 21, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Shoals did not deliver electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) products that met the highest levels of quality and reliability; (2) Shoals had received reports of exposed copper conduit in EBOS wire harnesses in a large number of solar fields and was aware that a significant portion of its wire harnesses had defects; (3) Shoals would have to incur between $60 million to $185 million in costs to remediate “wire shrinkback” – the tendency for the insulation of a wire to pull back from a splice or termination connector; and (4) Shoals had understated its cost of revenue by millions of dollars.

On November 7, 2023, Shoals stunned the market by revealing that the Company had been forced to take an additional $50.2 million charge for warranty expense as result of the wire shrinkback issue. Shoals further advised that it expected the wire shrinkback issue to cost between $59.7 million and $184.9 million dollars to remedy.

On this news, Shoals’ stock price declined by $1.63 per share, or over 10%, to close at $14.60 per share on November 8, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Shoals common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

