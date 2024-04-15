Publication Annual Report – Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Leuven, BELGIUM – April 15, 2024 – 05:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, has today published its annual report for the financial year 2023. The annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023 is available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, and can also be downloaded as a PDF.

On this day as well, the Company has convened its Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The relevant documents pertaining to this Meeting have been published in the section “Shareholder Meetings” here.

