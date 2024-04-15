TransPerfect Wins Two Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) Hermes Awards

Leading Global Media Solutions Provider Nominated in Six Categories

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has received two Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) Hermes Awards in Entertainment Localization Excellence.



TransPerfect Media, the division of TransPerfect that specializes in media globalization solutions to enable storytelling for international audiences, received awards for:

Best Voice Performance for a Feature TransPerfect, Julie Mouchel in What You Can See from Here, French, StudioCanal

Best Localized Song TransPerfect, “It Takes Two” from Trolls Band Together, Polish, DreamWorks Animation



TransPerfect Media also received nominations in the following categories:

Best Voice Performance for a Television Series TransPerfect, Franck Sportis in The Orchestra, French, StudioCanal TransPerfect, Sebastien Desjours in The Orchestra, French, StudioCanal

Best Voice Performance for a Feature TransPerfect, Ewa Prus in Heart of Stone, Polish, Netflix

Best Voice Performance for an Animated Feature TransPerfect, Wojciech Machnicki in Leo, Polish, Netflix

Best Dub Audio Mixing for a Series TransPerfect, The Witcher Season 3, Polish, Netflix

Best Overall Dubbing for an Animation TransPerfect, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Polish, Sony Pictures Animation Inc.



The EGA Hermes Awards celebrate excellence in the art and science of global storytelling. The peer-reviewed program honors advancements in the media and entertainment fields, with hundreds of companies evaluated across multiple criteria. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Organizations use TransPerfect Media’s technology to reduce time-to-market with specialized workflows and collaborate globally with talent, engineers, and stakeholders.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “We are honored to have received multiple awards and nominations from the EGA Hermes Awards. It is gratifying to see the TransPerfect team’s work recognized by industry peers.”

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media offers various media globalization solutions for international storytelling. Its hybrid model for localization leverages a cloud-based collaborative recording management system (CRMS) technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. TransPerfect Media provides unique media solutions supported by state-of-the-art technology and delivers top-quality translation, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands while also providing film restoration (classics), digitalization, and content distribution for a variety of content needs. To find out more, please visit www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

