Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size is projected to reach USD 1,808.11 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.13%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global calcium hypochlorite market size was valued at USD 700.12 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,808.11 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.13% over the forecast period (2023–2031).”

New York, United States, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium hypochlorite is an inorganic compound that is commonly used in the production of chlorine powder and bleaching powder, as well as in various other applications. It slowly decomposes in moist air and releases a strong chlorine scent. Excessive utilization of calcium hypochlorite can have detrimental effects and cause skin irritation. It has broad applications in the disinfection of swimming pools, water purification, and whitening of textiles and paper. It is imperative to store calcium hypochlorite separately from organic substances like cloth, wood, and petroleum products due to its potential to trigger explosions or fires upon reaction.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/calcium-hypochlorite-market/request-sample

Increasing Occurrence of Water-Borne Diseases Globally Drives the Global Market

Rapid population growth worldwide, coupled with the rising population density in cities, has resulted in a significant increase in the prevalence of water-borne diseases. The cramped living quarters result in poor hygiene. Calcium hypochlorite is anticipated to experience significant global demand in the forecast period due to its widespread application in water purification. According to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), if the healthcare sector does not increase its rate of progress, billions of people will not have access to sufficient sanitation, safe drinking water, and hygienic services.

Growing Demand in Various End-User Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for calcium hypochlorite in industries such as water treatment, detergents, textiles, agrochemicals, and household cleaners is driving rapid growth in the global market. The growth is facilitated by the robust manufacturing capabilities of calcium hypochlorite producers and significant investments in research and development, potentially resulting in future growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global calcium hypochlorite market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rising use of calcium hypochlorite in industrial applications in nations like China, Japan, India, and Indonesia is responsible for the market expansion in this area. The surging demand for calcium hypochlorite from the water treatment industry, owing to the rising requirement for fresh water, is expected to fuel the growth of the calcium hypochlorite market in the Asia-Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, the key companies in the region are focusing on consistent research and development activities to develop innovative production technologies. This is anticipated to favor expanding the calcium hypochlorite market in Asia.

Key Highlights

By process, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into calcium and sodium processes. The sodium process segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.



Based on form, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into powder, granular, and pellets. The powder segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global calcium hypochlorite market is categorized into detergents, agrochemicals, house cleaners, water treatment, food and beverages, textiles, pulp and paper, and other applications. The water treatment segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global calcium hypochlorite market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global calcium hypochlorite market players are Hawkins Chemicals, Inc., Sigura, Nikunj Chemicals, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Kaifeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Haviland, USA, and American Elements.

Market News

In December 2022, Hawkins, Inc. increased the capacity of its water treatment facilities and established a new branch in Delmar, Delaware.

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Segmentation

By Process

Calcium Process

Sodium Process

By Form

Powder

Granular

Pellets

By Applications

Detergents

Agrochemicals

House Cleaners

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Textiles

Pulp and Paper

Other Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/calcium-hypochlorite-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter