EVLV INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Investors with Substantial Losses and Persons with Knowledge Who May Assist Investigation to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: June 28, 2021 – Mar. 13, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2024

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Embattled weapons scanner Evolv and its senior executives were recently sued by investors alleging they violated the U.S. securities laws by falsely touting its multimillion-dollar weapons detectors’ use of artificial intelligence technology. With this new federal securities class action, Evolv now faces battles on both the shareholder and regulatory fronts.

The securities class action complaint alleges that Evolv misrepresented and concealed that: (1) it materially overstated the efficacy of its products; (2) the lack of effectiveness of its products regarding detection of knives and guns led to an increased risk of undetected weapons entering schools and other locations; and (3) the company deceived the general public, customers, and investors regarding the effectiveness of its products.

Investors began to learn the truth on Feb. 19, 2024, when Evolv disclosed that the SEC has opened a “non-public, fact-finding inquiry” into the company. News of the SEC investigation caused Evolv shares to drop 19% in one trading day.

The SEC investigation followed a separate probe initiated by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over allegations that Evolv uses deceptive marketing practices.

In response to increasing media and investor scrutiny, Evolv announced on Feb. 20, 2024 that “Metix NDT Ltd, commissioned by Evolv, tested and validated Evolv Express against the NPSA’s [the UK Government’s National Protective Security Authority] Discriminative Metal Detection Standards.”

But on Mar. 13, 2024, BBC published a blistering report entitled “AI weapons scanner Evolv backtracks on UK testing claims.” BBC observed that Evolv had said that its AI weapons scanner had been tested by the NPSA but, BBC reported that “NPSA does not do this type of testing.”

And, in contrast to Evolv’s Feb. 20, 2024 claim that Metix tested and validated Evolv Express, Metix reportedly informed BBC that it was “not correct to say we ‘validated’ the system”. In response to this news, the price of Evolv shares fell again.

“We are investigating whether Evolv may have deceived investors about the capabilities and effectiveness of Evolv’s technology,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

