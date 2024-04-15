Keeping Ukraine Connected’24:  EU-supported conference takes place in Kyiv

On 12 April, the Ukrainian National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC), hosted its annual conference ‘Keeping Ukraine Connected’24’. The event was organised within the ‘Digital Policy Support to Ukraine’ project, funded by the European Union.

Keeping Ukraine Connected’24 serves as a platform for addressing critical issues concerning the development of electronic communications and postal services. The conference traditionally focuses on presenting industry and regulatory achievements from the previous year, as well as discussing the ongoing operation of electronic communications and postal services in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This year, discussions centred around effective regulation to facilitate integration into the EU Digital Single Market, safeguarding consumer interests regarding service quality, the deployment of Gigabit infrastructure, as well as the restoration of infrastructure damaged by Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, and ensuring robust competition.

Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, noted the important role of the NCEC in the functioning of the telecoms and digital markets in Ukraine, as well as in further integration in these areas with the EU.

“Further cooperation between the EU and Ukraine is discussed now and additional steps for future integration of Ukraine into the EU Digital Single Market are envisaged. The EU will continue to provide support to enhance capacities and to further develop the competencies of the Regulator in key areas such as market regulation, monitoring of the quality of services, roaming and overall digital regulation,” he said.

