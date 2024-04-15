Regional conference for Eastern Partner countries sparks dialogue on sustainable solutions for heating and energy efficiency

On 15 and 16 April, the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) is hosting a two-day High-Level Conference on Sustainable Heating and Energy Efficiency in the Eastern Partnership in Tbilisi.

The event is organised by CEER on behalf of the European Commission’s EU4Energy programme – ‘Promoting the Clean Energy Transition in the Eastern Partnership Countries’, and the Elizbar Eristavi Energy Training Centre (ENTC) of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC).

The conference will facilitate capacity building, knowledge sharing, and dialogue on sustainable heating practices, including policy development, modernisation efforts, renewable energy integration, and efforts to address climate change. Participants – energy sector experts from Eastern Partnership countries – are given the opportunity to learn from European experts on strategies to enhance environmental sustainability in the heating sector and the pace of energy efficiency initiatives in their countries.

“Decarbonising the heating and cooling sector is central to achieving the EU’s energy and climate targets. Although there is a diverse landscape of heating practices, approaches, and systems across countries, making heating and cooling sustainable, increasing the use of renewable energy sources and boosting the energy efficiency of buildings is a common interest and shared goal that unites us all,” Nicholas Cendrowicz, Head of Cooperation Section at the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, said.

“In addressing the decarbonisation challenge, energy regulators are dedicated to empowering consumers to actively participate in the energy transition. These green transition policies are designed to not only reduce consumers’ carbon footprint but also enhance energy efficiency and accelerate the transformation of energy markets. EU4Energy is therefore an important instrument in the Eastern Partnership region, aiming to assist the countries to achieve these objectives by delivering EU experience,” said Mara Berzina, Secretary General of the Council of European Energy Regulators.

The EU4Energy initiative is funded by the European Union with a total budget of €8.5 million, and is jointly implemented by the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Energy Community Secretariat (EnCS).