EU4Digital innovation clusters assessment and training – Register by 17 April

Young woman, a university student, studying online.

If you’re from a cluster or potential cluster, EU4Digital invites you to participate in a free-of-charge certified online training and assessment.

The deadline for registration is 17 April.

The online training workshop will introduce the tool for assessing your capacity to support innovation and digitalisation; both are part of EU4Digital Facility’s new activities to support innovation clusters in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region.

The two-and-a-half-hour online training on 18 April will guide participants through the critical dimensions of cluster management and value proposition, with certificates issued to successful trainees.

Cluster organisations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are invited to participate. Clusters and potential/proto-clusters of all sizes in all sectors of economy, whether they are large-scale entities with international outreach or small regional initiatives at an early development stage are invited to join in.

Executive managers (CEOs, general directors or their deputies) of EaP cluster management organisations are welcome to register to participate.

If you are unable to attend the training, you can still run the online assessment by 23 May and gain from further EU4Digital support.

The survey and training are organised by the ICT Innovation stream of the EU4Digital Facility – an EU–funded programme that aims to harmonise EaP and European Union digital markets. The ICT Innovation stream aims to connect the EaP and EU innovation and start-up ecosystems, promoting networking, sharing EU best practices and tools with EaP innovation stakeholders.

