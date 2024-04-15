Oworkers Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in Multilingual BPO Services

Oworkers commemorates 10 years of serving clients worldwide with unparalleled dedication and expertise, committed to employee welfare, social responsibility, and operational excellence.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oworkers, a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, commemorates 10 years of providing top-notch solutions designed to meet its clientele's diverse needs. Founder Stephane Guillemin has propelled the company to the forefront of the industry, positioning it as a global leader in socially responsible outsourcing.

Initially, Oworkers focused on providing data entry and processing services in its nascent stages. It immediately gained momentum, expanding its service portfolio and including content moderation and artificial intelligence-related (AI) services, such as annotation. This development enabled Oworkers to become a frontrunner in delivering BPO solutions customized to meet the shifting needs of its clients.

Its team of seasoned experts with over 25 years of collective experience in the industry allows Oworkers to serve clients from various industries and sectors, from aggregators and marketplaces to Commerce platforms and AI companies. In 2017, Oworkers obtained ISO 9001 certification, showcasing its commitment to quality and adhering to international standards. It also attained ISO 27001 accreditation four years later.

It is significant to note that throughout its remarkable journey, the company has established delivery centers in strategic locations across the globe. Oworkers capitalized on Antananarivo, Madagascar's growing reputation as a prime destination for data processing outsourcing services and focused on French and basic English projects. The region then became the center of the firm's operations, known for its cost-effectiveness and high-quality deliverables.

The innovative outsourcing company also found an ideal setting for its multilingual BPO operations in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in 2020. The city boasts Europe's lowest operating costs and a pool of highly skilled multilingual talents, making it an ideal location for Oworkers to continue its mission of solidifying its position as a premier BPO solutions provider within the Eurozone.

Oworkers also seized the opportunity to leverage Cairo, Egypt's rich talent pool and favorable business environment, and established another multilingual BPO services center. Because of its diverse workforce proficient in Arabic, English, Italian, Spanish, Greek, and Turkish, Oworkers' Cairo headquarters became renowned for its efficiency, reliability, and outstanding linguistic capabilities.

Besides its initiatives for growth and expansion, Oworkers stands out for its commitment to the well-being of its employees. "Many BPO providers fail to prioritize the welfare of their annotators. We at Oworkers recognize that our success relies on our employees. We do our best to create a conducive work environment for them. This means a great work atmosphere, a balanced work-life ratio, and no overtime demands," Guillemin supplies.

Oworkers' low employee turnover rate, which stands at 1.7% in 2023 compared to the industry average of around 20%, attests to the company's success in fulfilling its mission of prioritizing its employees' well-being, professional development, and overall welfare. This high retention rate is one of the drivers of Oworkers' long-term stability and growth.

The company also demonstrates dedication to socially responsible outsourcing practices by employing full-time staff rather than freelancers or subcontractors. Because it operates in countries like Madagascar and Egypt, where the majority of its workforce consists of women, Oworkers helps empower countless families to break free from the cycle of poverty and achieve a higher standard of living.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, Oworkers looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and redefining the standards of excellence in the BPO industry. "We promise to remain dedicated to delivering value-driven solutions that drive operational efficiency and enhance client satisfaction," Guillemin assures.

