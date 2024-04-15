FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Appoint New Board Member

WABASH, Ind., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) and Crossroads Bank have announced the appointment of Kevin Hart to their Board of Directors.



Dan Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are very excited to have Kevin join us as a director. His addition reflects the company's commitment to adding accomplished leadership. His knowledge will help direct our continued success in the future.”

Dr. Hart is a native of Kendallville, IN. He has practiced interventional cardiology since 1997, initially with Fort Wayne Cardiology and subsequently Parkview Health System. He serves on the Parkview Heart Institute Operating Council, where he helps with strategic and operational issues. Dr. Hart is also an enthusiastic supporter of American agriculture and is both avid farmland and energy investor. He is also a strong believer in American energy independence. He appreciates the role of independent community banks and credits his success in farmland investing to the personal nature of community banking. He has served on the advisory boards of several nationally recognized agribusinesses, and currently leads multiple limited liability companies that acquire and manage farmland across the Midwest. Dr. Hart uses data analysis, trends, and modeling to guide operational improvements and investment decisions.

Hart received both his undergraduate degree and his Medical degree from Indiana University. Most recently he completed his MBA from the IU Kelley School of Business and earned a certificate from the Harvard Business Analytics Program. Dr. Hart and his wife, Shaun, have two grown sons, and currently reside in Leo, IN with their teenage daughter and two dachshunds.

Roger K. Cromer, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I’m so pleased to welcome Kevin to our Board of Directors. Kevin’s core values are shared with our board, and he will bring a new strategic voice on how we will continue to positively impact the communities we serve.”

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation, providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Warsaw. The Bank provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

