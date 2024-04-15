Will Pharmacy Automation Systems Replace the Conventional Ones? FMI Answers by Breaking Down Latest Trends

The pharmacy automation systems market size is projected to grow from US$ 5,621.5 million in 2024 to US$ 12,136.3 million by 2034; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8% during 2024–2034. Medication dispensing cabinets are the most common pharmacy automation system type.

NEWARK, Del, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmacy automation system market has been growing steadily and is envisioned to continue to do so. The market is predicted to have a CAGR of 8.00% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 12,136.3 million. The adoption of automation systems in pharmacies has proven to be beneficial in reducing human errors, improving efficiency, and increasing productivity. It has also led to better patient outcomes by providing accurate dosages and simplifying tasks.



The high maintenance costs and pricing for development programs and training for regular users impede the actual use of pharmacy automation systems, especially in mid and smaller retail pharmacies.

Request a Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5079

The rising adoption of electronic health records and the implementation of government initiatives to encourage the adoption of pharmacy automation systems are also expected to drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of automation systems and the growing demand for quality healthcare services. The region is experiencing a surge in the number of pharmacies and the adoption of advanced technologies, which is expected further to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Pharmacy automation systems are generating huge demand from companies involved in drug dispensing and packaging as they offer comprehensive solutions to various challenges by automating various tasks such as prescription filling, medication sorting, and packaging. They help companies improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient safety.

Medication dispensing cabinets, which provide a centralized and secure storage solution for medications, are in high demand. These cabinets come with advanced features such as barcode scanning, RFID tracking, and integrated software solutions for inventory management, medication reconciliation, and compliance monitoring.

“Emerging markets in developing countries offer lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the pharmacy automation system market. Organizations can capitalize on the vast pool of opportunities present in these markets by introducing cost-efficient automation solutions”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Study

Medication dispensing cabinets are estimated to hold a market share of 43.20% in 2024.

in 2024. Drug dispensing and packaging holds a market share of 47.10% as of 2024.

as of 2024. The pharmacy automation system market in Canada has the potential to increase 12.30% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The pharmacy automation system market in the United Kingdom is predicted to rise by a remarkable 9.50% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The pharmacy automation system market in Japan is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 8.90% through 2034.

through 2034. The pharmacy automation system market in Germany is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7.90% through 2034.

through 2034. The pharmacy automation system market in the United States is estimated to rise at a 7.60% CAGR through 2034.





Click Here to Request Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5079

Competitive Landscape from the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Market players are meeting consumer demand and expanding the customer base; leading companies are implementing strategies such as new product launches, investments in research and development, acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Recent Developments in the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market:

In 2023, JVM launched MENITH, an advanced automated drug dispensing system, in the European market, which was a milestone for state-of-the-art technology.

2. In 2022, BD acquired Parata Systems for $1.525 billion to expand its pharmacy automation solutions, enhance patient safety, and address clinician shortages, aligning with its 2025 strategy.

Top 9 Key Companies in the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

AmerisourceBergen Corporation Baxter International Inc. Swisslog Holdings AG Care Fusion Corporation Cerner Corporation Kirby Lester LLC Talyst, LLC. Omnicell Inc. ScriptPro LLC





Click Here To Buy Your Full Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5079

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Segmentation

By Product:

Medication Dispensing Cabinets

Packaging & Labelling Machines

IV Pharmacy

Robotic Dispensing Machines

Carousel Storage

Tablet Splitters

By Application:

Drug Dispensing & Packaging

Drug Storage

Inventory Management



By End User:

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinic Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Pharmaceutical SME’s



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Report from the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market:

The global ePharmacy market is projected to expand at 14.3% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 351.9 billion by the end of 2033, up from the US$ 81.5 billion recorded for 2022.

The ibuprofen API market analysis demonstrates that demand for ibuprofen APIs is valued at around US$ 665 million in 2024 and is on its way to register a CAGR of 2.5% to reach US$ 851 million by 2034.

The global pharmacy refrigerators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 552.3 million in 2022, rising to US$ 1,027 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.

The mobile cardiac telemetry system market in 2024. Looking ahead to 2034, the current forecast projects a CAGR of 8.30%. Current projections of mobile cardiac telemetry device market imply a valuation of US$ 2,608.30 million by 2034

The pharmacy and drug store franchises market is expected to reach US$ 82.4 Billion in 2023, up from US$ 72 Billion in 2022, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of over 14%. Furthermore, from 2023 to 2033

The molecular diagnostic market indicate an estimation of US$ 60,347.40 million by 2034, climbing up from US$ 39,611.00 million in 2024. After an exhaustive assessment of the market, a moderate CAGR of 4.30% is envisaged through 2034.

The pharmacy automation market valuation is US$ 5.6 billion in 2023. Businesses across different sectors increasingly recognize the transformative potential of the healthcare sector. This lays the groundwork for substantial growth, with estimates suggesting the market to surpass US$ 13.3 billion by 2033.

The non-surgical fat reduction market is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.60% through 2034. The market value is slated to increase from US$ 1700.5 million in 2024 to US$ 2932.3 million by 2034.

In the latest report by Future Market Insights, the lead research consultant estimates the global Neurovascular Device market value to reach US$ 3.0 billion in 2024.

The dosimetry market, FMI has assessed the market valuation to be US$ 3,144.10 million in 2024. The market continues to profit from rapidly increasing conditions like cardiovascular (CVD) diseases, cancer, and neurology-related diseases, which are raising the demand for dosimeters.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube



