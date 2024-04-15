Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,684 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Held in Detention Following Lewis County Fatal Shooting

LEWIS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the shooting death of one person and injuries to another in Hohenwald has resulted in the detention of a 15-year-old.

On April 12th, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI agents responded to a residence at 341 Mt. View Road in Hohenwald on a report that two people had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found Van Franklin Cates (DOB 09/05/1955) deceased. A female in the home was also injured and was transported to a Nashville hospital, where she remains in critical condition. During the course of the investigation, agents identified a juvenile as the individual responsible for the shootings.

On Friday, the juvenile was petitioned for Criminal Homicide and a detention order was put in place. He was transported by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to a juvenile holding facility.

Related

You just read:

Juvenile Held in Detention Following Lewis County Fatal Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more