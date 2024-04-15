Juvenile Held in Detention Following Lewis County Fatal Shooting

LEWIS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the shooting death of one person and injuries to another in Hohenwald has resulted in the detention of a 15-year-old.

On April 12th, at the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI agents responded to a residence at 341 Mt. View Road in Hohenwald on a report that two people had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found Van Franklin Cates (DOB 09/05/1955) deceased. A female in the home was also injured and was transported to a Nashville hospital, where she remains in critical condition. During the course of the investigation, agents identified a juvenile as the individual responsible for the shootings.

On Friday, the juvenile was petitioned for Criminal Homicide and a detention order was put in place. He was transported by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to a juvenile holding facility.