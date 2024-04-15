Questex’s CMITE Brings Meeting and Incentive Travel Buyers to Anguilla to Dip Their Toe into the Crystal Blue Waters

North American Buyers Headed to the Caribbean’s Ultra-Chic Destination to Conduct Business

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) , which connects North American high-volume meeting and incentive travel buyers with suppliers based in the Caribbean and Mexico, will take place August 18-21, 2024 at the exclusive Aurora Resort & Golf Club in Anguilla.



“We are delighted to have an opportunity to take business meetings to such an exclusive, sought-after Caribbean destination,” said Jill Birkett, VP Questex Travel + Wellness Group. “Anguilla is a stunning location for our buyers to explore for their meetings business. Our participants for CMITE will have the opportunity to experience both the intimate meeting environment and the beauty of this magnificent resort and island.”

“We are committed to developing this market segment for Anguilla and look forward to welcoming all CMITE participants this summer,” declared Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board. “We are confident that the buyers will gain a new appreciation for all that our destination has to offer their clients – in particular the ease of access, our superb accommodations, talented event planners, unique experiences and genuine hospitality.”

The unique CMITE concept brings together high-volume, North American meeting planners and incentive buyers who book a large volume of business in the Caribbean and Mexico for an unparalleled networking experience with suppliers based in the region. Each supplier will receive a private, deluxe room on the resort property where they will conduct up to 20 one-to-one private appointments with buyers they choose to meet with.

All attendees will also be invited to immerse themselves in this exquisite destination through multiple receptions, activities and meals organized in partnership by both the host destination – the Anguilla Tourist Board, and the Aurora Resort & Golf Club. Buyers can also expect to participate in local site inspections and pre/post FAM trips.

Anguilla is renowned for its quiet natural beauty, vibrant culture and was named Best Island for Beaches on Conde Nast Traveler’s prestigious list of “The Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2024.” The island is located in the Eastern Caribbean, just north of St. Maarten.

“I’m excited to experience the uniqueness of Anguilla,” said Cathy Jones, owner and CEO, Shamrock Innovations. “CMITE focuses on only Mexico and the Caribbean, which allows me to learn about these niche markets and what they have to offer without having to travel to all of the destinations. It is an efficient way to do business, saving all parties time and money. It also allows me to be prepared and educated when a client asks about a new and innovative location and what they have to offer. I LOVE the uniqueness of these events!”

To learn more about CMITE visit cmiteevent.com .

