Director of Admissions awarded WDALA Legacy Award

Laurie Guenther, Director of Admissions for the State Board of Law Examiners, was awarded the Legacy Award. The Legacy Award is the highest award given by the Western Dakota Association of Legal Assistants (WDALA). Laurie has been with the Board of Law examiners since July 2011, after having been a paralegal in private practice before that time.

Petra H. Mandigo Hulm, Secretary-Treasurer of the State Board of Law Examiners, said “I have worked with Laurie both in private practice and with the State Board of Law Examiners, I cannot imagine a more worthy candidate. Laurie is simply an excellent paralegal and actively involved in WDALA.”

The award will be presented at WDALA’s 40th Anniversary celebration on September 9, 2024.