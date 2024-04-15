S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet Apr. 16, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 15, 2024



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet Tuesday, Apr. 16, at 3 p.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda is available the meeting event page.

To watch the live stream, visit our DHEC Vimeo page at vimeo.com/scdhec.



###