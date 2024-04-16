Shoplazza Marks a Visionary Success at Vision Expo East 2024

The Shoplazza team made a remarkable impact at Vision Expo East, redefining expectations for innovation and service in the eyecare industry.

At Vision Expo East, we highlighted solutions for opticians and eyewear professionals, focusing on innovation and future industry needs.” — Simon Iong, Key Account Director of Global Growth at Shoplazza

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoplazza, a global AI-Commerce SaaS platform, proudly announces its impactful participation in Vision Expo East, held from March 15-17, 2024, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. This event is a cornerstone for the optical industry, drawing over 16,000 attendees, including opticians, optical retailers, and eye care professionals, along with consumers eager to explore the latest in eyewear fashion, technology, and retail innovations.

At the expo, Shoplazza showcased its innovative solutions specifically tailored for the optical industry. The platform demonstrated a deep understanding of the unique needs of opticians and optical retailers, offering seamless integration of online and physical store operations. This integration is designed to widen customer reach, significantly boost sales, and simplify the process of accepting and fulfilling prescription orders online, all through a unified, easy-to-use platform.

Simon Iong, Key Account Director of Global Growth at Shoplazza, highlighted the event's significance, stating, “Vision Expo East provided us with a vital platform to connect with the optical industry at large. We were able to showcase how our solutions are specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by opticians, optical retailers, and eyewear professionals. Our focus goes beyond solving today's issues; we are committed to anticipating and meeting the evolving needs of the optical market and its consumers. The expo emphasized the critical role of innovation and collaboration in propelling the optical industry forward.”

Aligned with Shoplazza's mission to empower businesses to launch and thrive, our partnership with Mojush at the event demonstrated the platform's considerable benefits. Mojush utilized the Shoplazza platform to enhance its online operations, showcasing the seamless E-commerce features that expanded its market reach and operational efficiency in the optical sector. Mojush also presented its products at the Shoplazza booth at the event, highlighting our collaborative strengths and commitment to innovation in E-commerce and eyewear. This two-pronged approach—online enhancement followed by physical showcasing—underscored Shoplazza’s support for businesses like Mojush in elevating their market position.

Vision Expo East presented Shoplazza with an unparalleled chance to connect with industry leaders, exchange insights, and cultivate new partnerships geared towards advancing the optical sector. As the retail environment evolves, Shoplazza continues to lead with powerful, scalable solutions tailored to the intricate demands of the optical industry and its clientele.

Shoplazza extends its gratitude to all attendees, organizers, and partners for contributing to the success of Vision Expo East 2024. The company eagerly anticipates continuing its journey of innovation and excellence, propelling the optical industry and the digital economy to new heights.



About Shoplazza:

Shoplazza is an award-winning shopping cart SaaS that provides diverse solutions by removing technological barriers and making online selling easier than ever. With Shoplazza, anyone can build, manage and scale an online store.