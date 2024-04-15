Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Peter Pellegrini, President-elect of the Slovak Republic

AZERBAIJAN, April 15 - 15 April 2024, 13:06

Dear Mr. Pellegrini,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as the President of the Slovak Republic.

The development of friendly relations with Slovakia holds great significance for us. Currently, there are good opportunities for enriching the Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation with new content in various areas. I believe that the Embassy of our country, which started its activities in Bratislava last year, will contribute to the expansion of our bilateral ties.

I am confident that we will make joint efforts towards further strengthening our intergovernmental relations and deepening our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Slovakia.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 April 2024

