Functioning of Business Ombudsperson in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

Best practices of the OSCE participating States in establishing business ombudsperson institutions and protecting the rights and legitimate interests of business entities were shared during an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 15 April 2024 in Ashgabat.

The event brought together representatives of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Office of the Ombudsperson, Institute of State, Law and Democracy, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as relevant ministries and institutions of higher education.

The seminar presented the history, international experiences and prospects for the development of the business ombudsperson institution. An international expert briefed participants on institutional reforms and improvement of the business ombudsperson institution, and provided practical examples on the digitalization of the system of protection of entrepreneurs’ rights.

Within its mandate, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe supports sustainable economic growth and strengthens international economic co-operation in multiple areas,” said William Leaf, Acting Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“At the same time, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including economic freedoms, is a key element of the OSCE's comprehensive approach to security,” added Leaf.

Participants exchanged views on the role of the business ombudsperson in supporting the development of small and medium enterprises with special emphasis on women-owned SMEs.