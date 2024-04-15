The Town of Florence Expands Commitment to Inclusivity by Becoming a Certified Autism Center™

The Town of Florence in Arizona solidifies its commitment to inclusivity by earning Certified Autism Center™ designation from IBCCES.

This milestone underscores our commitment to inclusivity, fostering understanding, and ensuring Florence is a town where everyone can thrive.” — Tara Walter, Mayor of the Town of Florence

FLORENCE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Florence is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is awarded to organizations or municipalities that have completed autism training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, corporate professionals and even cities around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for recreational organizations and municipalities so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews and more.

“I am excited to announce that, with the assistance of the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, the town of Florence has achieved the designation of a Certified Autism Center™,” says Tara Walter, Mayor of the Town of Florence. “Our team's completion of this specialized training will enhance our ability to provide exceptional service and experiences for members of the autism community. This milestone underscores our commitment to inclusivity, fostering understanding, and ensuring Florence is a town where everyone can thrive.”

The focus on ensuring accessibility is important now more than ever, with one in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed with autism and one in six people with sensory needs or sensitivities (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). While many individuals with disabilities live in a variety of places, there are few locations that have taken the extra step to better understand inclusivity and accessibility.

“This CAC designation demonstrates Florence’s commitment to create a welcoming environment for all their residents and visitors,” shares Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “April is Autism Acceptance Month–a reminder that accessibility should be a goal of everyone, no matter the industry.”

About the Town of Florence

The Town of Florence is a full-service municipality. The Town provides police and fire, water and wastewater, and a variety of community services including library, senior center, parks, recreation, and special event services! Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona and is proud of its history. The town strives to strike a balance between preserving its past while preparing for the future.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals

they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

