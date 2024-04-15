Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs hosts Annual Game Auction and sell hunting and game carcass packages, 19 and 20 Apr 

The Free State Department for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA), will on Friday, 19 April, host a live game auction; on 20 April 2024 sell 44 hunting and 32 game carcass packages from its nature's reserves to bidders at Willem Pretorius Nature Reserve.

Last year, the game auction generated an annual revenue of R12, 4 million for the provincial fiscus. DESTEA MEC Thabo Meeko indicated that the game auction serves as a management tool for a game population in various protected areas, managed by the department.

Furthermore, this auction has been the highlight of the wildlife economy sector calendar for many years and a revenue generator for the provincial government.

This year's auction consists of three categories:

Live Game Auction comprised 498 animals, 13 species, and 93 lots.

Hunting packages and carcass auction--44 hunting packages, 18 trophy hunts (SA and Foreign hunters)

1 Trophy Hunts Concession

25 Non-Trophy Hunts (SA hunters only)

Game carcass packages

32 Game carcass packages

3 695 animals

12 species

The above-mentioned various packages include Blesbok, Black Wildebeest, Buffalo, Ostrich, Cape Mountain Zebras, Springbok, Gemsbok, Blesbok, Eland, Red hartebeest, and Waterbuck

Prospective buyers can only pay through EFT or card payment; NO cash payment is allowed. Proof of address and ID document are compulsory for registration.

Registration for online bidders is already open, but for physical/onsite bidders, registration will only be opened 2 hours before the auction. Bidders are urged to register for each auction separately.

Buyers of carcass packages must have a valid membership with Game South Africa, and the approval of the buyer transporting the carcasses will be done onsite during the culling exercise.

"Transforming the game industry is one of the departmental priorities. Hence, we encourage previously disadvantaged communities to participate in such programs. The DESTEA culling team will conduct all the culling for carcass packages. “MEC concluded.

Willem Pretorius Nature Reserve is 30km south of Ventersburg and 130km via N1 from Bloemfontein.

For clarity seeking information, please contact:

Ms. Gontse Mocwaledi

Cell: 060 968 3186

Mr. Dave Hayter

Cell: 079 507 8820

Mr Reuben Saayman

Cell: 082 374 4388

Media inquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

DESTEA Spokesperson

Cell: 072 274 1734

Mr. Monde Matsha

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 050 8908