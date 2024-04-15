Interdental Brush Market to Reach $0.4 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness of oral health, technological advancements in interdental brush designs, and surge in prevalence of periodontal diseases are the factors that drive the gorth of the interdental brush market.

Portland,OR, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Interdental Brush Market by Type (Reusable Interdental Brushes and Disposable Interdental Brushes), Bristle (Nylon Bristles and Plastic Bristles), Handle (Wire Handles and Plastic Handles), and Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Dental clinics and Dental supply stores, Online sales channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "interdental brush market" was valued at $0.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $0.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A32146

Prime determinants of growth

One of the major drivers in the interdental brush market is growing awareness of the importance of oral health, leading individuals to adopt proactive dental care routines. This awareness is often strengthened by dental professionals who recommend interdental brushes for effective plaque removal and gum health maintenance. Moreover, the prevalence of dental issues such as periodontal disease and dental caries is on the rise globally, necessitating the need for specialized oral hygiene tools like interdental brushes. Technological advancements in dental care products have led to the development of more efficient and user-friendly interdental brushes, enhancing their appeal to consumers. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing demand for interdental brushes which positions the market for sustained growth in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $ 0.3 Billion Market Size In 2032 $ 0.4 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. Of Pages In Report 274 Segments Covered Type, Bristle, Handle, Distribution Channel, And Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And UAE. Drivers Increasing Awareness Of Oral Health Technological Advancements In Interdental Brush Designs Increased Prevalence Of Periodontal Diseases Opportunities Expansion Of E-Commerce Channels Focus On Sustainability With Eco-Friendly Products Restraints Higher Cost Limited Availability And Accessibility Resistance To Change From Traditional Oral Care Methods



The reusable interdental brushes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



By type, the reusable interdental brushes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the interdental brush market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Reusable interdental brushes offer cost-effectiveness and sustainability compared to their disposable counterparts, making them attractive to environmentally conscious consumers. Reusable interdental brushes often feature durable materials and interchangeable heads, providing long-term value for users.

Procure Complete Report (274 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/186f122cf9b0658a5a398589294bc1d9

The nylon bristle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By bristle, nylon bristle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global interdental brush market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nylon bristles are widely recognized for their durability and flexibility which makes them effective in removing plaque and debris from interdental spaces without causing damage to gums or enamel. This reliability has established nylon bristles as a preferred choice among dental professionals and consumers. Moreover, nylon bristles are available in various sizes and textures which caters to different interdental spaces and individual preferences.

The wire handle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By handle, the wire handle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global interdental brush market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Wire handles offer flexibility and ease of use which allows users to utilize the brush comfortably in hard-to-reach areas between teeth and along the gum line. This flexibility enables precise cleaning without causing discomfort or irritation. Moreover, wire handles are durable and long-lasting, providing value for money to consumers.

The pharmacies & drug stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global interdental brush market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Pharmacies and drug stores offer convenience and accessibility to consumers, serving as key retail channels for oral care products. With their widespread presence in both urban and rural areas, pharmacies and drug stores provide easy access to interdental brushes for a diverse customer base. These retail outlets often stock a wide range of oral care products, including interdental brushes which allow consumers to compare options and make informed purchasing decisions.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. ant region in the interdental brush market due to several key factors such as increased awareness of oral hygiene and the importance of preventive dental care practices drive the demand for interdental brushes among North American consumers. The region displays a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of dental issues, such as periodontal disease and dental caries, which further fuels the adoption of interdental cleaning devices.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A32146

Leading Market Players: -

TePe Munhygienprodukter AB

Curaden AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Wisdom Toothbrushes Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Trisa AG

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Piksters

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.



Related Reports:

Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market

Home Care Service Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-service-market-A06088

Geranium Oil Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geranium-oil-market-A16360

Derma Rollers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/derma-rollers-market-A13744

Hair Straightener Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hair-straightener-market

Commercial Refrigeration Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-refrigeration-market

Hyperlocal Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyperlocal-service-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com



Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |