BOS to Release Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024 and Host a Video Conference Call on May 30, 2024

RISHON LEZION, Israel, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

BOS will host a video conference call on May 30, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87881833577?pwd=kBrRtaRoERkOnED2Si30FMerPfjwLJ.1

Meeting ID: 878 8183 3577
Passcode: 351849

For those unable to participate in the video conference, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

