Blue Mantis Names CIO and CISO Jay Pasteris as Company’s First Chief Operating Officer; Promotes Two IT, Security Leaders to Support Further Growth and Innovation

Gary Yu is Named Deputy CIO, VP and Jay Martin is Promoted to VP, Security

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced significant advancements in its executive leadership team. The company has promoted Jay Pasteris, formerly Blue Mantis’ Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Additionally, Gary Yu, the company’s VP of Information Technology, has been named Deputy CIO, VP and Jay Martin, previously Security Practice Lead, has been promoted to VP, Security.



“Jay Pasteris has been a driving force in Blue Mantis’ growth and services portfolio during the past three years,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Mantis. “The creation of the Chief Operating Officer position reflects our plans for continued growth and market leadership, on a larger scale.”

“These very deserving three promotions underscore Blue Mantis' ongoing commitment to fostering internal talent and ensuring dynamic leadership as we continue to accelerate our mission to deliver innovation to our growing customer base and expanding global operations. Jay Pasteris, Gary Yu and Jay Martin have each demonstrated exceptional expertise, leadership and dedication, and I am confident in their abilities to drive our company's continued success in their new roles,” Dinneen added.

Pasteris, who joined Blue Mantis in 2021, has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s security posture and expanding Blue Mantis’s intellectual property and IT and cybersecurity services portfolio. He has successfully overseen systems security, compliance, and quality assurance and led the technical pre-sales and business advisory services teams. He has also served as executive sponsor, advisor and security subject matter expert to the company’s key enterprise clients.

As COO, Pasteris will be responsible for all end-to-end operations of the business, including ultimate ownership of all data, IT, and organizational risk. Additionally, Pasteris will assume ownership of the HR function and work to build, manage and maintain a world-class talent pool in the U.S., Canada and India. He will continue to serve as a client-facing resource from an advisory and problem-solving perspective. Pasteris will continue to report to Dinneen.

“I am honored to assume the COO position and the additional organizational responsibilities it brings,” Pasteris said. “At the same time, it is very gratifying to see Gary and Jay being recognized for their critical contributions and being elevated as Blue Mantis leaders. They have been critical to our success.”

Yu's appointment as Deputy CIO, VP is a testament to his significant instrumental contributions to the company's technological advancements and operational excellence. In his new role, Yu will assume all responsibility for centralizing internal IT operations, systems and integrations and risk and compliance globally. As VP of Security, Martin is charged with extending Blue Mantis’ hypergrowth in cybersecurity, including assessment of market, customer and partner requirements and overseeing overall positioning and optimizing services delivery. Martin and Yu will increase collaboration across their respective teams to ensure the Blue Mantis’ internal security posture and cyber resiliency remain at a world-class level. Both will continue to report to Pasteris.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Foote

VP of Marketing

Blue Mantis

sarah.foote@bluemantis.com



