InSpace Proximity and CodeSignal Announce Groundbreaking Partnership to Transform Education-to-Employment Pathways with Innovative AI-powered and Human-centered Technology

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move aimed at scaling an enhanced education-to-employment journey, InSpace Proximity and CodeSignal have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates cutting-edge AI technologies and human-centered designs to create a robust education-to-employment pipeline by rethinking how we learn and assess the skills critical for the AI-accelerated workforce.



The collaboration aims to transform the transition from education to employment by providing learners with a platform to develop and demonstrate their skills directly to potential employers through an innovative real-time connection through a skills dashboard. By combining InSpace's AI-driven, human-centered collaboration platform, with CodeSignal's technical learning and assessment technologies, this partnership promises to connect learner engagement to hiring outcomes.

“To date, limitations in technology have hindered the scalability of social learning and hands-on experiential learning,” said Tigran Sloyan, CEO of CodeSignal. “However, with advancements in AI, and innovative technologies built at CodeSignal and InSpace, we now have a unique opportunity to democratize learning and help businesses close skills gaps.”

"At InSpace, we realized that the behavioral data from student interactions within our virtual campus environments can be connected to assess and enhance essential skills like teamwork and leadership, critical in today’s AI-driven market,” said Narine Hall, CEO of InSpace Proximity. “Connecting these insights to job skills was just the obvious next step, and lays the foundation for this important partnership with CodeSignal."

This partnership stands to rethink what’s possible in education and empower learners with the skills they need to thrive in the AI-accelerated workforce of tomorrow.

Join the waiting list to engage in the dialogue and secure early access to our transformative educational technologies. Let's innovate together.

About InSpace: Grounded in the neuroscience of learning, InSpace is a video collaboration platform built by educators for educators that brings online learning vividly to life. Our mission is to cultivate engaging and immersive learning experiences where people learn and create knowledge together through authentic visual, real-time collaboration. InSpace's research-informed design, created with input from more than 500 educators, gives educators and learners the freedom to move around the screen and online environment, join side conversations, enter and leave visually connected breakout rooms at any time, and collaborate effectively with peers.

Founded in 2020, InSpace customers include Southern New Hampshire University, Western Governors University, and National University.

About CodeSignal: CodeSignal is on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Our skills assessments and AI-powered learning tools empower high-performing teams to go beyond skill gaps and help individuals cultivate the skills they need to level up. Wherever you are on your skills journey, CodeSignal meets you there and gets you where you need to go.

Founded in 2015, CodeSignal has powered almost 3 million skills evaluations and is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

