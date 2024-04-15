Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Completes Development of the Zeus Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) Family with the Successful Zeus 2 Static Test Fire

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in the defense, national security and global markets, announced today that its Space & Missile Defense Systems (SMDS) Business Unit, a part of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division, successfully completed the static test firing of the Zeus 2 solid rocket motor (SRM) with Aerojet Rocketdyne, an L3Harris Technologies [NYSE: LHX] company, at their Camden, Arkansas facility. This Zeus 2 milestone combined with the successful Zeus 1 static test firing last year, completes the development phase of Kratos’ new affordable commercial SRM family.







Zeus 2 Solid Rocket Motor Fires During April 10th Static Test

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5361a221-aa5c-4fd9-a782-2e24cab859d9

Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 are high-performance 32.5-inch diameter solid rocket motors envisioned and internally funded by Kratos. The Zeus motors, designed with commonality, versatility, and affordability in mind, coupled with the Kratos ongoing development of the Erinyes and Dark Fury Hypersonic Flyers demonstrates Kratos’ commitment to investing in crucial defense industrial base technology. Kratos’ technology investments are delivering leading-edge systems and expanding our extensive portfolio of Hypersonic Flyers and SRMs available for our customers.

Kratos has now initiated orders for a combined total of nine Zeus 1 and Zeus 2 SRMs in preparation for upcoming customer flights. The Kratos developed Zeus family of SRMs is in direct response to the urgent need for affordable commercial launch vehicle stages for hypersonic test, ballistic missile target, sounding rocket and other customer missions.

Dave Carter, President of the KDRSS Division, said, “I am very excited to introduce Kratos’ family of Zeus SRMs and commend our SMDS group and teammate, L3HARRIS/Aerojet, for successfully completing this crucial motor development program. Zeus motors enable us to bring to market affordable rocket systems to support critical MACH-TB Hypersonic testing, NASA Sounding Rocket Program experiments, and Navy/MDA target program requirements.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., said, “Kratos’ successful completion of this internally funded Zeus family of motors will enable rapid and affordable hypersonic testing and be 'first to market' with a highly relevant system to support DoD, NASA and commercial customers. At Kratos, we are committed to rapid development, delivery of relevant systems and introduction of affordable technology to support warfighter requirements for the United States and our Allies' National Security.”

