LifeLabs Celebrates National Medical Laboratory Week Recognizing Compassionate, Passionate, and Innovative Professionals

Toronto, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, LifeLabs joins in celebrating the annual National Medical Laboratory Week, a significant event organized by the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science. This week-long celebration acknowledges and honours the invaluable contributions of medical laboratory professionals across Canada.

Under the theme, 'Behind Every Test is a Caring Professional,' LifeLabs is proud to highlight the dedication and compassion of our team members who play a crucial role in supporting Canadians' health and well-being. As a leading provider of laboratory testing services, LifeLabs is committed to empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their health.

"At LifeLabs, we believe that behind every lab requisition, sample being tested, and investment in technology is an individual and their family counting on us," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "We are motivated every day by the customers, healthcare providers, and communities we serve to deliver caring, efficient, and reliable services. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continually innovate and invest in cutting-edge technology to transform healthcare delivery."

LifeLabs deeply values its role as a trusted partner to customers, healthcare providers, corporate clients, and entire provincial healthcare systems. The organization's core values of caring, working together with integrity and respect, listening to customers' needs, and embracing change reflect our dedication to excellence and continuous improvement.

Throughout Medical Laboratory Week and beyond, LifeLabs reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality services prioritizing Canadians' health and well-being. By combining compassion, innovation, and expertise, LifeLabs continues to set the standard for excellence in medical laboratory services.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

