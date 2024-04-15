LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Philip Nation

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Philip Nation, CFP®, ChFC™, CLU®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with existing firm Founders Financial Alliance. He reported serving approximately $170 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



The Raleigh, N.C.- based advisor started his career in 1987, offering everything from insurance to education planning to debt management. Over the years as his client base evolved, Nation shifted focus to retirement planning. “I enjoy helping my clients preserve and manage their wealth and better position their income so they can live comfortably in their retirement,” said Nation, who serves approximately 180 individuals.

With no plans to retire — “People retire to find more time to do the things they love, but I love and enjoy what I do,” he says — Nation determined it would be better for his clients and contingency plan if he was part of a larger team. His due diligence process led him to Founders Financial Alliance and LPL Financial.

“With this move, I have built-in, localized support from a great service organization in Founders, freeing up my time for specific value-added activities that benefit my clients,” Nation said. “Additionally, I wanted to partner with a firm that didn’t push company-branded products. LPL gives me the freedom to explore different products and solutions, along with the flexibility to choose what I think will be best for my business. My clients are more than just clients — they’re family and friends, and I want to make sure they are taken care of.”

Tom Porter, Founder and Executive Chairman of Founders Financial Alliance, said, “We are excited Phil made the decision to come to LPL and Founders considering all options nationally. It was very clear when we first met, he shared the same vision of building for the client, and it is an honor and a privilege to have an advisor with 38 years of experience and vast qualifications affiliate with our hard-working team. Our team is dedicated to supporting individual advisors and teams every step of the way of their journey. We are continuing to build, innovate and work to be the best support solution for independent financial advisors and clients. LPL is a great partner supporting our growth.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Phil to LPL and congratulate Founders Financial Alliance on its continued growth. It’s important for financial advisors to create thoughtful business continuity plans, and we applaud the steps Phil is taking to ensure uninterrupted care for his clients. We are committed to being a long-term partner by providing an innovative platform and support model designed to continuously evolve to help advisors create value in all stages of their business’ life cycle.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institutions and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Founders Financial Alliance and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Founders Financial Alliance, LLC, located in Raleigh N.C., provides flexible support, succession solutions, multiple affiliation models, innovation, and resources for independent financial advisors and advisor teams nationwide.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

