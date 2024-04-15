Paramount Business Jets Elevates the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Experience with Exclusive Private Jet Services

LEESBURG, Va., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Paramount Business Jets, a premier provider of luxury private jet charters, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Paris, France. This strategic move is designed to meet the growing demand for high-end private jet services among affluent travelers attending the world-renowned event.



As part of our commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences, Paramount Business Jets is actively seeking partnerships with local businesses in Paris that cater to the high-net-worth demographic. These collaborations aim to create all-inclusive travel packages that combine our elite private jet services with luxurious accommodations, transportation, and exclusive access to the Olympic Games, as well as Paris's iconic cultural and tourism attractions.

Paramount Business Jets has been at the forefront of the private aviation industry since 2005, offering bespoke charter solutions to discerning clients worldwide. Our reputation is built on trust, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to safety and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by our A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and 5-star reviews on platforms like Google and Trustpilot.

For the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, we are offering an array of private jet charter options, enabling clients to travel to and from any city globally with minimal notice. Our service specializes in on-demand charters and features four tiers of jet card memberships, each with its unique benefits, starting from $100,000 to $1,000,000.

We invite like-minded businesses in Paris to join us in establishing enduring, transparent, and sincere partnerships, further enhancing the Olympic experience for our esteemed clientele. Together, we can deliver an unforgettable journey to the heart of the Olympics, underscored by luxury and exclusivity.

For more information on our Paris private jet services, pricing, company values, partnership opportunities, and to discuss bespoke travel packages for the 2024 Summer Olympics, please reach out to us at VIPcare@paramountbusinessjets.com.

About Paramount Business Jets: Founded by Richard Zaher, a former pilot and aerospace graduate, Paramount Business Jets has emerged as a symbol of luxury and reliability in the private jet charter industry. With access to over 4,000 of the safest and most lavish aircraft worldwide, our dedication to excellence in service has solidified our status as a preferred choice for private jet travel, consistently delivering beyond expectations for nearly two decades.



For further information, please contact:

Alexander Cohen

Marketing Manager

Paramount Business Jets

Alexander@paramountbusinessjets.com

+1-877-727-2538 Ext. 2