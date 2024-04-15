Singaporean firms eye stronger cooperation with Vĩnh Phúc Province: ambassador

VIETNAM, April 15 - VĨNH PHÚC — Many Singaporean enterprises are interested in opportunities for cooperation with Vĩnh Phúc in such areas as education, health care and tourism, Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam said during a working visit to this northern province on Monday.

He said that the Việt Nam-Singapore relations have made great strides with deep political trust and growing economic and trade ties.

Currently, he noted, Singapore is one the three biggest foreign investors in Việt Nam. In Vĩnh Phúc alone, the city state has invested nearly US$500 million in 12 projects. In particular, its YCH Group's SuperPort dry port project, carried out in coordination with Việt Nam's T&T Group, has become a success symbol of the two countries' mutually beneficial cooperation.

The ambassador emphasised that Singapore is committed to strengthening cooperation with the province in training high-quality human resources. In the next five years, it is ready to support Vĩnh Phúc to train and improve the capacity of about 500 cadres and skilled workers, especially in the field of logistics.

Ratnam also called on Vĩnh Phúc to provide optimal conditions for Singaporean investors to effectively implement investment, production and business projects in the province.

At the meeting, Secretary of the Vĩnh Phúc provincial Party Committee Dương Văn An applauded cooperation activities between the province and Singapore, which have contributed to the extensive ties between the two countries. He highlighted many investment projects of Singaporean enterprises in Vĩnh Phúc as well as cooperation potential and opportunities in various fields in the coming time.

He hoped that the ambassador will keep acting as a bridge to further strengthen Singapore's relations with Việt Nam in general and Vĩnh Phúc in particular, and assist Singaporean firms to come and seek investment opportunities in the province.

He affirmed that Vĩnh Phúc will direct relevant agencies and closely coordinate with the Government, ministries and central agencies to remove difficulties and obstacles to facilitate Singaporean projects. At the same time, the province will also discuss with the Singaporean side to secure closer cooperation in human resources training to meet local development demand. — VNS