Bình Dương appealing for foreign investors: Horasis meeting

VIETNAM, April 15 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Bình Dương Province in southern Việt Nam remains an appealing investment destination for foreign investors, speakers told an international conference in the province.

Nearly 700 delegates, including high-level members of the Horasis Vision Community and influential international business leaders, are participating in the 2024 Horasis China Meeting.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hailed the province for its remarkable economic and social performance, particularly in attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

“Bình Dương has emerged as the third most attractive investment location in the country, following HCM City and Hà Nội,” he noted.

Việt Nam offers a stable political environment, a sizable market, and a plentiful workforce, making it an ideal investment destination, he added.

The forum serves as a platform for constructive dialogue among stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, according to Hà.

He called on all stakeholders to step up efforts to share expertise in green energy and innovation to address climate change and promote a sustainable future.

Investment opportunities

During the event, Bình Dương authorities approved numerous investment proposals and granted investment registration certificates to businesses.

Nearly 10 FDI enterprises were awarded investment registration certificates totalling over US$223 million.

Many domestic enterprises were also granted approval for investment proposals on various infrastructure projects, social housing, and large real estate projects.

These include several high-rise social housing developments in Thủ Dầu Một and Thuận An cities by Becamex IDC Corporation with capital of over VNĐ6.3 trillion, and the Thăng Long social housing development in Bến Cát Town with total investment of over VNĐ1 trillion.

The provincial authorities also signed a cooperation agreement with Viettel to develop a project to establish an international-level logistics hub in the province.

The event also witnessed the signing of agreements between local enterprises and international corporations.

Võ Văn Minh, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province would continue creating the most favourable conditions for investors.

With 29 industrial parks and 12 industrial clusters, Bình Dương remains one of Việt Nam’s top three provinces in FDI attraction with nearly 4,255 projects worth a total of US$40.5 billion as of today, he said.

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, founder and chairman of Horasis, said it was essential to foster knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships to drive economic development in Bình Dương, Việt Nam, and across Asia, in order to create a “thriving ecosystem of innovation” that extends beyond borders.

Featuring six plenary sessions and 21 dialogue sessions with presentations from top global speakers, the event aims to find solutions to address economic challenges on a global scale.

Horasis, an independent think-tank with headquarters in Switzerland, was founded in 2005. Its annual China Meeting remains one of the world’s foremost discussion forums.

The three-day event is held in partnership with the southern province of Bình Dương and the China Federation of Industrial Economics. — VNS