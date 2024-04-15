SJC gold price suddenly falls below VNĐ85 million, breaking historical highs

VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — At 3:00 PM, the price of SJC gold unexpectedly reversed its course and experienced a significant decline, losing the morning's peak level.

Saigon Jewelry, Silver and Gemstone Company (SJC) reported a decrease of VNĐ900,000 per tael, with SJC gold now trading at VNĐ82.4-VNĐ84.6 million per tael (US$3,296-$3,384) (buying/selling).

Bảo Tín Minh Châu listed SJC gold at VNĐ82.8-VNĐ85.1 million per tael, experiencing a decrease of VNĐ200,000.

Similarly, DOJI Group saw SJC gold drop by VNĐ900,000, settling at VNĐ82.2-VNĐ84.5 million per tael.

Meanwhile, plain gold ring prices remain unchanged.

In an update at 1:30 PM, SJC gold price hits a new record high, reaching VNĐ85.5 million per tael.

Saigon Jewelry, Silver and Gemstone Company listed SJC gold at VNĐ83.3-VNĐ85.5 million per tael, marking a VNĐ300,000 increase from the previous adjustment.

Bảo Tín Minh Châu listed SJC gold at VNĐ82.9-VNĐ85.3 million per tael, with a VNĐ300,000 increase. DOJI Group listed SJC gold at VNĐ83-VNĐ85.4 million per tael, with a VNĐ1 million increase for buying and a VNĐ400,000 increase for selling. — VNS