Apple announces expanded Investment in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — US-based tech giant Apple will increase spending on suppliers in Việt Nam – a key production hub, as CEO Tim Cook is paying a two-day visit to the country, starting on April 15.

The group announced the information in a statement on its website but gave no details of how much it will spend as well as where the money will go.

During his stay in Việt Nam, Cook will meet with programmers, students, and content creators.

Apple will boost its connection with local suppliers, clean water projects and education opportunities, Cook was quoted as saying on his arrival.

The company has spent nearly US$16 billion since 2019 through its local supply chain, and more than doubled its annual spending to Việt Nam during the same period. Since its operation in Việt Nam a decade ago, Apple has helped generate more than 200,000 jobs.

Việt Nam is among the five leading mobile game producers in the worlds. Apple’s iOS app economy has seen jobs in the country nearly tripling since 2017. — VNS