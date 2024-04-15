COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® EXPANDS IN FORT MILL SOUTH CAROLINA
Husband and wife duo to lead new locationFORT MILL, SC, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, continues expanding as it welcomes a new location to Fort Mill on April 3rd.
Located at 377 Rubin Center Dr. Fort Hill, SC 29708, the Fort Mill College HUNKS provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently awarded a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
"After re-locating several times ourselves, we know that moving can be a stressful process - but it doesn’t have to be,” said Lorenzo Mendoza, Franchise Owner of the Fort Mill location. “Maria and I are thrilled to take the next step in our entrepreneurial life plan and look forward to serving our community and creating meaningful jobs in the Fort Mill area.”
Franchise owners Lorenzo and Maria Mendoza will lead the Fort Mill College HUNKS team in serving the Rock Hill, Clover, Tega Cay, Lancaster, York, Van Wyck, McConnells and Catawba areas.
“We are looking forward to taking solid steps towards financial independence, multi-territory growth, and building a legacy for our kids and grandchildren. First things first, our immediate focus is set on getting started and earning customers’ trust by offering a stress-free relocating and/or junk removal experience through our Honest, Uniformed and Knowledgeable Service,” agreed Lorenzo and Maria Mendoza.
"We are delighted to welcome Lorenzo and Maria Mendoza to our team and to have their support in growing our brand in Fort Mill. They each have the drive of a true business owner and can propel the team toward success," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Thanks to our franchise partners, we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs."
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS recently celebrated donating 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Fort Mill HUNKS team plans to continue the brand’s goodwill efforts while remaining committed to forging future leaders of South Carolina communities.
For more information about the Fort Mill HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/fort-mill/ or call 803-373-9543.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
