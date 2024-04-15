Submit Release
OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 18th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 18th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

We’re proud to feature this group of innovative companies at our OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference coming up this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Investors will have the opportunity to interact directly with leaders from some of the top-performing companies that trade on the OTCQX premium market.”

April 18th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Aya Gold & Silver Inc. OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
10:30 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSX: CNL
11:00 AM Champion Iron Limited OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
11:30 AM Patriot Battery Metals Inc. OTCQX: PMETF | TSX: PMET
12:30 PM Glass House Brands Inc. OTCQX: GLASF | CBOE: GLAS.A.U
1:30 PM Data Communications Management Corp. OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM
2:00 PM G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSX: GMIN
2:30 PM GAMCO Investors, Inc. OTCQX: GAMI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 18th

