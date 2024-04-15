Longeveron’s CLEAR MIND Randomized Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Lomecel-B™ in Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Accepted for Featured Research Session Oral Presentation at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

MIAMI, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines, today announced that it has been accepted for a Featured Research Oral Presentation to present the Company’s CLEAR MIND Phase 2a study results. CLEAR-MIND is a Phase 2a randomized clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-BTM in mild Alzheimer’s Disease. In addition to the clinical study results, the Company has been accepted for a poster presentation at the 2024 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), to be held July 28 – August 1, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA, USA and online.



“We are extremely excited to share the full study results of our CLEAR-MIND trial at the AAIC meeting this year, and have the opportunity to present at the leading forum for Alzheimer’s disease clinical investigation,” said Wa’el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron.

Oral Presentation Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 4:15pm – 5:45pm EDT Session: Featured Research Session, 1-32-FRS-B Title: “Results from a Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Lomecel-BTM in Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia” Longeveron’s Kevin N. Ramdas, MD, MPH, Director of Clinical Operations, was invited to chair this Featured Research Session. Poster Presentation Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Time: 7:30am – 4:15pm EDT Session: In-Person Posters Tuesday; Drug Development Topic: MRI Imaging results in the CLEAR MIND phase 2a clinical trial of Lomecel-BTM

Longeveron previously announced top-line results for the CLEAR MIND Phase 2a clinical trial on October 5, 2023, and reported additional clinical data and imaging biomarker results from CLEAR MIND on December 20, 2023.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™ an allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action that promote tissue repair and healing with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. The underlying mechanism(s) of action that may lead to the tissue repair programs include the stimulation of new blood vessel formation, modulation of the immune system, reduction in tissue fibrosis, and the stimulation of endogenous cells to divide and increase the numbers of certain specialized cells in the body. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

