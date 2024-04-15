AXIL Signs Agreement with Beretta Hellas LTD to Distribute AXIL Hearing Protection and Enhancement Products in Greece

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced a distribution agreement (“Agreement”) with Beretta Hellas LTD, a subsidiary of Beretta Holdings to distribute AXIL hearing protection products in Greece.



The Agreement presents a unique opportunity for AXIL to expand its EU presence in partnership with a highly prestigious brand and a staple within the hunting, sporting, and defense community. The Agreement includes AXIL’s lineup of hearing performance systems, including GS Extreme 2.0®, XCOR®, XCOR Digital®, and the Trackr™ series hearing solutions.

Beretta Hellas has a presence in all the important shooting ranges in Greece and sponsors major events and competitions, having a stable presence in shooting ranges and an ascending progress in the field. In the recent years the company has successfully operated in the defense and law enforcement segment.

About Baretta Hellas

Beretta Hellas Ltd was founded in 1965 and is a subsidiary of Beretta Holding. For almost 60 years, Beretta Hellas remains a leader in the hunting and competition segment in Greece. Beretta Hellas has also established distribution networks in many countries mainly in the Balkan region & Cyprus, providing a variety of products such us shotguns, pistols, cartridges, pistol ammunition, red dot sights, airguns, binoculars, gun accessories.

About Baretta Holding

Beretta Holding S.A. is the holding company for the famous industrial group and holds direct or indirect participation in the 32 companies that currently make up the group which is a recognized leader in the sector of light firearms dedicated to hunting, sporting and personal defense and considered a key partner of the governments worldwide as it is a supplier of integrated solutions utilized by their defense departments and agencies involved in the law enforcement duty.

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.axilbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and ”focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

AXIL Investor Relations Team

(800) 250-7313

investors@axilbrands .com