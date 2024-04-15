Centurion Service Group to auction all assets following the closure of St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley f/k/a St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley, IL

Timed online auction - Medical assets: April 24-25 & Non-medical assets: May 2

Franklin Park, Illinois, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centurion Service Group, an industry-leading medical equipment life-cycle company, has been selected and authorized to auction all medical and non-medical assets pursuant to an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois, case no. 23-11641, assets of St. Margaret’s Health - Spring Valley.

Medical assets will be sold on a 2-day timed online auction scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 9 a.m. CST and Thursday, April 25, at 9 a.m. CST. All non-medical assets, including vehicles, fully-equipped kitchens, furniture, and more, will be sold via online auction on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. CST.

A large inventory of medical assets will be available for auction, including state of the art radiology equipment, such as a GE Optima 450W MRI with GEMS, GE OEC Elite 9900 CFD C-Arms, a 2019 GE Digital Rad Room, a Siemens Sybmia PET/CET, and much more. Various pieces of medical equipment will also be available for purchase, including a Steris Amsco 700 Series Washer, Olympus 190 Endoscopy Systems, Mindray A5 Anesthesia Machines, several Alaris Infusion Pumps with Modules, and much more. An extensive selection of surgical instruments will also be available.

With over 10,000 pieces of used medical equipment sold every month, Centurion auctions are the ideal one-stop-shop for acquiring a wide range of medical equipment.

Parties interested in bidding and purchasing items from the closure of St. Margaret’s Health – Spring Valley f/k/a St. Margaret’s Hospital should register at centurionservice.com/closure-auctions. Once the registration is reviewed and approved, access to view the live sale will be provided.





About Centurion Service Group

Centurion Service Group: A TRIMEDX Company is a leading medical equipment lifecycle company, partnering with healthcare facilities to create a hassle-free, full-cycle, service-focused solution to extend the life and value of surplus medical equipment. Centurion Service Group develops strategies for medical equipment disposition—to pick up, transport, warehouse, and sell surplus medical equipment at auction. Centurion is your partner in the capital equipment process.

