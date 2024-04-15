SDDOT Seeks Public Input on the Tripp County Master Transportation Plan

For Immediate Release:

WINNER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in coordination with Tripp County, will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. to inform residents and business owners about the county’s first master transportation plan. The public meeting will be held at the Tripp County Courthouse located at 200 E. 3rd St. in Winner.

The public meeting open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT and Tripp County will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting. This study is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at TrippCountyMTP.com. Written comments can be provided at the in-person meeting or through the study website. Written comments will be accepted until Tuesday, May 7, 2024.



Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

