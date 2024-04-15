UM holds Language and Culture Day

MACAU, April 15 - The Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) of the University of Macau (UM) held the Fifth UM Language and Culture Day. Themed ‘Cherish Mother Tongues, Embrace All Cultures’, the event aimed to help students improve their language skills and to promote intercultural communication. UM students and faculty members of different nationalities showcased UM’s cultural diversity through captivating cultural performances and activities. More than 200 UM students and faculty members participated in the event, building a bridge for intercultural communication.

The UM Language and Culture Day is a signature event of FAH. It aims to promote the preservation of mother tongues, and foster students’ critical thinking by showcasing different cultures. Speaking at the event, Li Defeng, associate dean of FAH, said that organising the UM Language and Culture Day in the era of artificial intelligence is not only a better way to showcase the timeless charm of languages and cultures, but also a demonstration of the faculty’s commitment to preserving existing languages against the backdrop of technological advancements. In addition to imparting linguistic knowledge to students, FAH is dedicated to enhancing their intercultural communication skills, so as to nurture language professionals who can position themselves in the age of artificial intelligence.

At the opening ceremony, UM students and faculty members presented an array of cultural performances that featured pop songs, poetry recitations, instrumental recitals, and Beijing Opera, showcasing the unique cultures of China, Japan, Europe, the United States, and other places. The performances left a lasting impression on the audience. In addition, activities such as the ‘Cultural Treasure Hunt’, craft workshops, and demonstrations of traditional cultures from different countries were held to enable participants to experience the charm of different languages, cultures, ideas and histories in an immersive and interactive way.

Guests who officiated at the opening ceremony of the event also included Mok Kai Meng, vice rector of UM; Yang Liu, college master of Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College; Wong Ka Ki, director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Enhancement; and Pang Chap Chong, dean of students.